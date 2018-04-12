FOOTY IN CRISIS: Bundy region comp hit after club pulls out

Gin Gin secretary Dave Helmore with Stu Olsen. Helmore said it was sad the Hawks are leaving the competition for this season.

CLOSING down the club he loves was one of the hardest decisions Gin Gin's Dave Helmore has had to make.

The Hawks secretary, along with other committee members, voted on Tuesday night to not compete in this year's Northern Districts Rugby League competition.

The club is out after a call for players early this week didn't result in enough sign-ups for the team to play this season.

Only 10 players had signed for the club at the time.

Late yesterday, however, Gin Gin players made a last-ditch effort to save their team, rounding up 18 players.

Last night, shortly before going to print, they took their bid to an NDRL meeting to be voted back in.

The initial decision leaves the NDRL with four clubs out of the original six it had at the start of the year.

The Burnett Cutters moved to the Bundaberg Rugby League to play as the Hervey Bay Seagulls in reserves last month.

"Making the decision was heartbreaking for everyone," Helmore said before last night's meeting.

"But we can't afford to turn up, forfeit and then pay the forfeit fee."

The NDRL life member said the side didn't want to let other clubs and the competition down that way.

But the decision has devastated some members of the club and the community.

Hawks committee member Doug Simonsen is one of them.

Simonsen is the patron of the club and the groundsman at Gin Gin Oval.

He makes sure the field is pristine and one of the best in the competition.

Now Simonsen won't see his beloved Hawks play.

Helmore said the situation became too much for Simonsen.

"He couldn't bring himself to vote - he was too upset," Hellmore said.

"He said he understood it was the right decision to make but still couldn't do it."

The question now is what will happen with Gin Gin this season if last night's bid fails.

The club could still host NDRL matches, and was scheduled to host the grand final later this year.

A decision on whether that will happen is expected to be made by the NDRL over the next week.

For now, the Hawks are looking to build towards next year and be back bigger and better.

The club is not dead, Helmore insists.

"If we can gather enough support, get players and groups together, we will be back," he said.

"Our core group for this year, which was eight players, have all said if we get greater numbers we'll come back and play."

Helmore said he would love nothing more than for the Hawks to run back on to the field, tearing up the oval at Gin Gin once again.

The club will run raffles and hopes to keep its sponsors on board to increase the chances of returning next season.

NDRL chairman Neil Redfern said the competition would do all it could for the Hawks.

"They have our total support," he said.

"We can't let them disappear - we need to keep their identity in our game.

"We need to protect and keep going with our sporting clubs in the region."

Redfern said losing one of the oldest sides left the NDRL in a bad spot - but they will get through it.

"This isn't the first time the NDRL has fallen on hard times," he said.

"There are passionate and committed club members and members of the association that will make sure we all get through this."

