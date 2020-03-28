Menu
#OLDMATE: Meilene resident Shirley Evans and staff member Linda Patterson watched Dirty Dancing for “Tropical Shirt Friday” yesterday.
Having the time of their life

Rhylea Millar
28th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
NO ONE puts Shirley Evans in the corner, even when she’s in isolation.

In light of the current health crisis, retirement homes across the country have implemented new precautions, to limit the risk of spreading the virus to those most vulnerable.

One recent restriction has reduced visitation guidelines to two visitors over a one-hour duration, per day.

But the team at Anglicare’s Meilene Home For the Aged, have implemented a creative way to ensure residents and their families can stay happy, healthy and connected. The #oldmate campaign allows residents to send a short video message to their loved ones, while holding a sign that lists their daily activities.

Resident Shirley Evans spent ‘tropical shirt Friday’ watching her favourite movie, Dirty Dancing because she thinks Patrick Swayze is handsome.

