HAVING A BOWL: Latest Bundy bowls results

BOWLED OVER: Brothers Bundaberg Bowls Club treasurer John Field and president Warren Seawright. Picture: Mike Knott.

BOWLED OVER: Brothers Bundaberg Bowls Club treasurer John Field and president Warren Seawright. Picture: Mike Knott.

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

Club sponsored day on Tuesday the 21st July:

Winners – J Field C Warren N Long.

Runners-up – E Marcon S Preston D Rye.

Sportspersons – L Young A Payne L Farmer.

Social play on Thursday 23rd called off.

Social play on Sunday 26th:

Winners – M Higginbotham W Searle J Finemore.

Sportspersons – B Druce C Warren W Seawright.

Final of the Ladies Championship Singles – P Archer defeated A Payne. Congratulations Pam.

Pennants teams for Saturday 1st August at home to Gin Gin.

N Hempseed T McCrystal J Wason D Ing.

W Seawright B Druce C Warren A Cameron.

K Appoo C McArthur L Farmer L Young.

Thursday 30th July – money day sponsored by Brothers Sports Club.

Play starts 1pm – get your teams in now.

Phone 0402 986 303 and leave a message.

BOWLS BURNETT MEN

RESULTS:

Tuesday 14th July:

Winner – K Claridge, P Wendt.

Sportsman – Rocky, N Hook.

Thursday Night 16th July:

Winner – Pete, Col, Anthony Runner Up: John Snr, Wayne Sportsman: Sue, Janet.

“Pick the Joker Jackpot” was not won.

Friday 17th July:

Winner – P Busch, H Best.

Runner up – W Barnett, D Green Sportsman: Graham, Rod.

Saturday 18th July:

Winner – Jacko, A Vinegrad, P Busch, H Best Runner Up: Janet, Nellie, Wayne Sportsman: G Ferguson, G Murray, S Burnell-Jones, N Brokate.



GAMES DIRECTOR:

Pennants start Saturday 1st August – Round 1: Div 1 v Woodgate at Woodgate, Div 3 v Bargara at Burnett, Div 4 v ATW at ATW.

Teams are on the noticeboard at the club.

Club uniform must be worn by all players.

Please note that under the conditions of play for pennants practice is allowed on any rink from midday until 12:30pm, then at 12:40pm trial ends will be played and the match will begin at 1pm.

EVENTS THIS WEEK:

Visitors most welcome on all playing days.

Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217.

If you can’t get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 21st July 1pm social bowls – open pairs names by 12:15pm.

Green fees paid by 12:45.

Thursday Night 23rd July 6:30pm bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at the “Pick the Joker Jackpot” which will be $911+ this week.

Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30pm.

Friday 24th July 1pm $200 – open pairs plus jackpot which is now $120.

Names by 12:15pm.

Green fees paid by 12.45pm please.

Saturday 25th July 1pm social bowls – open pairs names by 12:15pm.

Green fees paid by 12:45.

CLUB NEWS:

The Bistro has reopened.

Bistro nights are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions bookings are essential – phone 4151 4217.

Entertainment starts again on Friday 31st July.

BUNDABERG BOWLS CLUB

WEEKS RESULTS:

Tuesday 21st July:

First draw Winners – T.Lincoln, N.Lincoln, R.Harrison. Runners Up: T.Marris, J.Hearn, B.Hearn, Sportsperson: A.Powell, G.Milas, A.Holt. 2nd Draw Winners: B.Mann, J.Clough, D Firth.

Runners up – G.Mallett, M.Zacher.

Thursday 23rd July – sponsored by Bundaberg eye clinic Sampson Green:

Winners – K.Mitchell, N.Lincoln, T.Lincoln.

Runners up – G.Cahill, G.Miles, A.Powell. Sportsman: L. Davis, S.Mason, F.Dewhurst.

Foundation Green:

Winners – A.Holt, J.Clough, V.Sauer.

Runners up – M.Hillier, B.Frawley, L.Poulson, Sportsman: M.Troughton, D.Brady, R.Russell.

Competition results – 25th July men:

Semi-final A-grade singles – B. Lowdnes def B.Fryer.

B-grade pairs – T.Lincoln & R.Nikora def. P.Skelton & M.Delaney. D.Harding & M.Gillam def D.Petersen & T.Lear.

Selectors – Tues 28th July:

J.Clough.

Thurs. 30th July:

V.Schmidt, H. Schmidt.

Competition call mens pennants: Sat 1st Aug 1pm start – Div. 2 Home v ATW. Div 3 Home v East. Div 4 Away at Woodgate meet at our club by 11.30 for transport.

Competition Call ladies: Thurs 30th July 9.30 start – ladies champ singles S.Gastaldon v M.Nicol Marker H. Schmidt J.Wilkie v S.Warren Marker S.Sparke.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Tues 28th July – social bowls 12.30 start.

Thurs 30th 12.30 – start $600 sponsored afternoon by Bundaberg Marine Land.

Saturday 1st Aug pennants only.

Monday 3rd Aug 2pm – Beris Pershouse 90th birthday afternoon tea – names on the board please.

Mixed social bowls on normal Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Names in by midday – commencing at 12.30pm.