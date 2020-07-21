HAVING A BOWL: Latest Bundy bowls results

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

Social play on Thursday 16th - Winners - J Weber B Muir N Hempseed.

Sportspersons- C Warren J Watson W Seawright.

Social play on Sunday 19th - Winners - J Ing A Payne W Seawright.

Sportspersons - L Young C Warren B Muir.

Reminder - Committee meeting 9-30 amTuesday. All members are welcome to attend.

Money gameTuesday 1-00 pm. Room for more teams.

Thursday 30th - Money Day sponsored by Brothers Sports Club. Put it in your calendar and get. your team in.

Pre-COVID-19 games are now being played. Come along and enjoy the friendship of our Club members.

BOWLS BURNETT MEN

RESULTS

Tuesday 14th July Winner: K Claridge, P Wendt Sportsman: Rocky, N Hook.

Thursday Night 16th July Winner: Pete, Col, Anthony Runner Up: John Snr, Wayne Sportsman: Sue, Janet. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" was not won.

Friday 17th July Winner: P Busch, H Best Runner Up: W Barnett, D Green Sportsman: Graham, Rod.

Saturday 18th July Winner: Jacko, A Vinegrad, P Busch, H Best Runner Up: Janet, Nellie, Wayne Sportsman: G Ferguson, G Murray, S Burnell-Jones, N Brokate.

GAMES DIRECTOR

Pennants start Saturday 1st August - Round 1: Div 1 v Woodgate at Woodgate, Div 3 v Bargara at Burnett, Div 4 v ATW at ATW. Teams are on the noticeboard at the club. Club uniform must be worn by all players.

Please note that under the Conditions of Play for Pennants practice is allowed on any rink from 12 noon until 12:30pm, then at 12:40pm trial ends will be played and the match will begin at 1pm.

EVENTS THIS WEEK

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 21st July 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Thursday Night 23rd July 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at the "Pick the Joker Jackpot" which will be $911+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 24th July 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $120. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm please.

Saturday 25th July 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

CLUB NEWS

The Bistro has reopened.

Bistro nights are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment starts again on Friday 31st July.