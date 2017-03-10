Haven't placed an order for NBN? You need to act now

BUNDABERG will soon complete transition to the NBN and residents and businesses yet to place an order should act now.

The first homes and businesses in Bundaberg are set to complete the transition to Australia's Broadband Network, with the existing copper network in the area due to be disconnected from June 9.

The area due for disconnection takes in parts of Bundaberg central, Kalkie, Rubyanna, Bundaberg East, Walkervale, Norville, Thabeban, Walkervale, Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South, Kepnock and Ashfield.

Additionally, parts of Millbank, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg West, Gooburrum and Bundaberg North as well as more parts of Bundaberg South and Bundaberg Central are due to be disconnected from the copper service on July 14.

Residents in these areas will need to switch existing landline phone, ADSL internet and Telstra cable internet services to the NBN if they wish to keep using them.

Access to high speed broadband through the NBN is not automatic.

This means local residents and businesses that have not yet placed an order for services are urged to contact their preferred internet service provider or phone company as soon as possible to maintain phone and internet access.

As part of a national upgrade to Australia's fixed line infrastructure, NBN will progressively replace most existing landline phone and internet services across the nation.

NBN spokeswoman Kylie Lindsay said about four million premises Australia-wide were able to access NBN.

"These homes and businesses are part of more than four million premises nationwide that are able to connect to the NBN network," she said.

"It's vital that people understand that the switch is not automatic and residents and businesses need to place an order to move their landline phone and internet services over to the NBN network before June 9 if they wish to continue using them.

"Customers do have a choice, they can switch to fast broadband through theNBN or they can choose to make do with mobile solutions.

"We are committed to ensuring no one gets left behind and are particularly urging people with special equipment including EFTPOS terminals, and medical and security alarms which operate using a landline phone connection to contact their preferred phone company and internet service provider immediately."

You can find out whether you are eligible to connect to the NBN as well as more information about the areas scheduled to complete the transition to the NBN by visiting nbnco.com.au/switch.