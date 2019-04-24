Have your say on sexual violence prevention in Bundaberg

PREVENTION: Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said one in five women over 15 had experienced sexual assault, and one in twenty men.

BUNDABERG residents are being called on to have their say on how to combat sexual violence.

The call out comes before a forum, to be held in Bundaberg from 2pm to 4pm on April 29, in the Neville Room of the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre.

It aims to help develop a Sexual Violence Prevention Framework in Queensland.

Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said one in five women over 15 had experienced sexual assault, and one in twenty men.

And despite the high occurrence rate, 70 per cent of assaults go unreported.

"Sexual violence covers a spectrum from sexual harassment, technology facilitated abuse, right through to sexual assault and rape,” Ms Farmer said.

"If you are a woman with an intellectual disability, there's a ninety percent chance you've been assaulted.

"We need to start having a conversation about this, and victims and survivors need to know there is support out there.”

Service director at domestic and family violence support provider EDON Place said the forum would allow people to have their say on what government and private services should be offering.

For those not wanting to speak of their experience in public, an online survey has been created to have their say in a format that is comfortable for them.

The forum comes after the first Sexual Violence Prevention Roundtable met, made up of community members, academics and government officials.

Online submissions can be made at https://bit.ly/28OdGtN. Young people aged 13-25 can head to https://bit.ly/2ttqv90.

Written submissions can be sent to violence_prevention_team@csyw.qld.gov.au.

To find out more head to https://bit.ly/2GwVCnp. The survey closes on 30 April, 2019.