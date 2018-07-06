Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boreham Park.
Boreham Park. BRC
Council News

Have your say on region's 300 parks

6th Jul 2018 3:59 PM

THERE are more than 300 parks and open spaces stretching across the Bundaberg region and ensuring they meet the needs of the community is part of a plan being put together by the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The council is asking residents to share what they love about our parks and ideas they have for improvement as part of a review of its Parks and Open Space Strategy.

Environment and Natural Resources spokesperson Bill Trevor said the strategy was about providing direction for future design and management of these areas.

"The best way for us to determine that we do meet these needs is to hear directly from park users about what they do and don't like about visiting the region's parks and open spaces,” he said.

"We're asking every member of the community using our parks or enjoying our open spaces to complete a survey. They can do this online at bundaberg.qld.gov.au, through an online form or by downloading a printable version.

"Parks staff will hold workshops with a range of groups that represent a number of different stakeholders within our community from young families to recreation and sporting groups.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Corby Facebook post blows up

    Corby Facebook post blows up

    News NEWS of Schapelle Corby's visit to Bundaberg immediately hit a nerve with NewsMail readers.

    • 6th Jul 2018 2:43 PM
    Firefighters douse flames after car explodes in fireball

    premium_icon Firefighters douse flames after car explodes in fireball

    News Emergency crews on scene

    • 6th Jul 2018 2:35 PM
    OPINION: Basketball brawlers need to be punished

    premium_icon OPINION: Basketball brawlers need to be punished

    Opinion Too much pushing and shoving in sport

    • 6th Jul 2018 4:10 PM
    Local designers have got it in the bag

    premium_icon Local designers have got it in the bag

    Fashion & Beauty Colourful fashions on display

    • 6th Jul 2018 3:56 PM

    Local Partners