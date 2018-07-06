Have your say on region's 300 parks

THERE are more than 300 parks and open spaces stretching across the Bundaberg region and ensuring they meet the needs of the community is part of a plan being put together by the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The council is asking residents to share what they love about our parks and ideas they have for improvement as part of a review of its Parks and Open Space Strategy.

Environment and Natural Resources spokesperson Bill Trevor said the strategy was about providing direction for future design and management of these areas.

"The best way for us to determine that we do meet these needs is to hear directly from park users about what they do and don't like about visiting the region's parks and open spaces,” he said.

"We're asking every member of the community using our parks or enjoying our open spaces to complete a survey. They can do this online at bundaberg.qld.gov.au, through an online form or by downloading a printable version.

"Parks staff will hold workshops with a range of groups that represent a number of different stakeholders within our community from young families to recreation and sporting groups.”