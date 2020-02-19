Have your say on proposed South Kolan works

THE state government is calling on members of the community to have their say about proposed works along Bundaberg Gin-Gin Rd.

Over $6 million has been allocated for the works under the Targeted Road Safety Program.

The proposed works would install new pedestrian refuges, remove informal bus stops, install guardrails and improve pedestrian facilities among other things.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said it was a huge relief to see work on the “dangerous” stretch of road finally begin.

“This road has taken far too many lives and the community has been calling for safety upgrades for years,” Mr Bennett said.

“They’ll be upgrading the road between the Bingera Siding Road and west of the Kent Tobin Court intersections with construction being delivered in sections.

“It’s vital the department hears from the people who drive this road every day and that’s why I’m urging residents to please speak up.”

He said any work that would help reduce road trauma and fatality rates was critical work.

“$6.3 million has been allocated towards the project with detailed design for upgrades through the South Kolan township now underway,” he said.

“We have just 10 days to provide feedback on the proposed layout, so I’m asking residents to please call or email the department.”

Division 3 councillor Wayne Honor said the proposed works were a “most welcome thing”.

“It’s something I’ve been lobbying for a long time,” he said.

“I raised the issue … hence it’s wonderful to see $6.3 million come forward and the substantial works being done on that road.”

He said for intersection upgrades to be included in the works were crucial, given the history of serious and fatal accidents along the stretch.

“It’s a very welcome thing for the communities,” he said.

“There’s a lot more to be done, but this is a start.”

He was looking forward to seeing the pedestrian refuges, guardrails and upgraded bus stop signage put in place.

“I think that will increase the safety outcomes for South Kolan as well as keep the smooth traffic flow from the Bruce Highway through to Bundaberg,” he said.

“It’s the northern approach road through to Bundaberg city and it’s great to see that it’s being upgraded.

“But with much-upgraded pedestrian areas that will make it a much safer area.”

To have your say on the works, visit tmr.qld.gov.au or free call 1300 728 390.