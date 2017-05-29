Have your say on new CBD has council short-lists designers

CHANGE COMING: The Bundaberg CBD is getting a facelift, with work due to start on a revitalisation project next year.

THE Bundaberg CBD is one step closer to a facelift with the Bundaberg Regional Council short-listing three urban design specialists for the revitalisation project.

Community Reference Group chair and spokeswoman Helen Blackburn said the designers would meet with the group to discuss community views and expectations for a premier commercial precinct.

"The workshop is designed to offer an opportunity for expert designers to get an informed understanding of local priorities for the project,” Cr Blackburn said.

She said the CRG was the community's portal to voice their views about the new CBD.

"Council has an ambitious plan to establish a pre-eminent commercial hub that the region can be proud of,” she said.

"But obviously those aspirations and the expert opinions of urban design specialists need to align with the expectations of locals.”

"This workshop, scheduled for June 8, aims to establish a common ground and highlight common goals that can be achieved in the next stage of concept development and design.

"It's about reaching a shared understanding of what can be achieved and what aspects should take priority.”

Cr Blackburn encouraged anyone who would like to share their views and be involved to contact a member of the CRG.

She said profiles of all members and an email address for making contact were available on the council's website.

Issues and ideas identified via community surveys and the Community Reference Group will be submitted to the urban designers to guide their design proposal.

The council expects to start the design in August and construction in early 2018.

