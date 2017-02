Locals can now have their say on drink driving laws through an online survey.

ONE in road five fatalities in Queensland involves a drink driver.

Now the Department of Transport and Main Roads wants to hear your feedback on how to protect the community from these kinds of reckless risks.

Education programs, restricted licences and the alcohol ignition interlock program are all part of the Drink Driving Discussion Paper.

Head to bit.ly/2kq1tBh to have your say.

Feedback will be accept until Tuesday, March 7.