Have your say on Bargara council buildings future

SUGGESTIONS: Locals can submit suggestions on the future of two Bargara buildings: the Bargara Cultural Centre and the Bargara Service Centre. PAUL BEUTEL

BUNDABERG Regional Council is calling on locals' ideas to decide what should happen to two Bargara properties.

Health and Regulatory Services portfolio spokesperson Cr John Learmonth said locals could submit their ideas for the future use of the buildings on the council website.

"Community consultation days will also be held at the Bargara Cultural Centre on Wednesday, December 5 from 5pm to 6pm and Friday, December 7 from 1pm to 2pm and we invite everyone to have their say by close of consultation on Friday, 21 December,” Cr Learmonth said.

He said after the consultation period had ended and been evaluated, council would request expressions of interest to operate the buildings.

"Council has made no decision yet about potential sale or lease of the buildings - we are first interested in what uses the community would like to see in the buildings,” he said.

"Maintaining the buildings as they are or letting them deteriorate is not an option.”

For more information on leaving feedback visit

https://bit.ly/2AgKnMC