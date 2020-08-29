Have your say on Agnes Water carpark design

YOUR SAY: Agnes Water residents, tourists and the wider community have a final chance to have their say on the design of two new car parks.

AGNES Water residents and tourists, and the wider Gladstone Region community, have an opportunity to vote on three design options regarding the upcoming construction of an overflow carpark at 5 Agnes Street and carparking along Jeffery Court, Agnes Water.

Council hosted three community engagement sessions (20 July, 22 July and 5 August) at Agnes Water to better understand community preferences for the project.

As a result of the community engagement sessions, council agreed to provide three design options for the carpark based on feedback provided at the consultation.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the community can now vote on which options they would prefer via council’s conversations platform.

“Carparking options along Jeffery Court include angled drive-in parking, angled reverse parking and parallel parking,” he said.

“Options for 5 Agnes Street include carparking to fit up to 71 spaces.”

Options for Jeffery Court include:

Angled ‘drive in’ parking with 20 carparks, with an additional footpath and three trees

removed

Angled ‘reverse’ parking with 22 carparks, with an additional footpath and three trees

removed

Relocating the current parallel parking with 16 carparks and including the additional footpath

with all trees retained.

Options for 5 Agnes Street include:

71 carparks with moderate tree removal

30 carparks keeping all existing trees

40 carparks with minimal tree removal.

Cr Burnett said council’s original design and subsequent redesigns took tourism and environmental factors into consideration.

“Council’s original design incorporated many environmental initiatives into the design of the carpark and those initiatives will remain with the new design options,” he said.

Some of these environmental initiatives include:

Low glow solar lighting to reduce potential effects on turtles and other fauna

Water sensitive designed devices to reduce stormwater run-off, improve stormwater quality

and prolong landscape life

Native landscaping to encourage native fauna and retain the natural aesthetic of the area.

Voting will be open until Wednesday September 3.

To have your say, visit the Conversations platform on the Gladstone Regional Council website.