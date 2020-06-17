Menu
MEETING WITH MP: State Member for Bundaberg David Batt said while his office has been open to the public for some time, he is now able to book one-on-one meetings with the public again.
Have your say: Book a meeting with Bundy MP

Rhylea Millar
17th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
AS SOCIAL distancing restrictions continue to ease, it business as usual for the CBD with many shopfronts, services and offices reopening their doors to the public.

State Member for Bundaberg David Batt said while his office has been open for many weeks, he is now able to recommence offering appointments to meet with members of the community, something that had not been possible under the direction of Parliamentary Services.

"With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, I would like to advise the Bundaberg community that one-on-one meetings in my office have now recommenced." Mr Batt said.

"To comply with social distancing rules, there are still requirements in place, and we ask that meetings are only booked in for yourself and one other person.

"I'd like to thank the Bundaberg community for their ongoing cooperation and understanding over the last few months and into the future."

 

The office reception is now back and operating during regular hours, on weekdays from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Bundaberg residents who wish to raise State Government issues and concerned are asked to phone 4111 3100, email bundaberg@parliament.qld.gov.au or stop by the State Member's office on the corner of Quay St and Barolin St.

