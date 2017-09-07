Have your say at Bundaberg disability forum

COME TOGETHER: Steps managing director Carmel Crouch says the forum is a great opportunity to find out about the two new services the organisation is launching.

DO YOU have something to say about the needs of people with a disability in the Bundy region?

Steps Group Australia is hosting a free Disability Community Breakfast Forum.

The forum, held at The Waves during Disability Action Week, is an opportunity to network, share your insights and have your say on the needs of people with a disability in the Bundaberg region.

It aims to identify ideas and initiatives in regards to community education for people with a disability, their everyday issues and concerns and how the community can address these in a manner which promotes inclusiveness.

The morning will explore priority areas of employment, accommodation, service access, in home support, transport and more.

Representatives from government and NGOs together with local business people, educators, disability service providers, people with a disability, family and carer representatives will by attending

The forum will also be an opportunity to receive an update on the NDIS.

STEPS Group Australia managing director Carmel Crouch encouraged residents to come together for the forum.

"The forum will be an excellent opportunity for the whole community to share their ideas and explore different pathways together”, Ms Crouch said.

"We're also excited to be launching two new aspects of our organisation in Bundaberg, Steps Staffing Solutions a recruitment service to support the NDIS and a range of roles in the aged, home and care industry and Steps Community Services a pre planning support for the NDIS, service provider under the NDIS,” she said.

"The forum will be a great time to discuss these new services available for the region.”

To attend the event on Friday, September 15 call 4150 1900 or email bundaberg@stepsgroup.com.au.

Steps Group Australia is a national, not for profit organisation providing individuals and communities with training, employment and community services throughout the country.

Operating for almost 30 years it was founded by a group of parents that were concerned for the futures of their own children with disabilities and wanted to ensure training for jobs and life skills was available and accessible for all.

Over the decades Steps has established key partnerships in four states around Australia with industry, local employers and government and community organisations to deliver innovative programs in skills building, English language, employment and independent living.