Have your say about $1 million skate bowl upgrade

MAJOR UPGRADE: Mayor Jack Dempsey and skateboarder Craig Atkinson at the Walla St skate bowl.

A SKATE park might be one of the last places you’d expect to see a mayor.

But that’s exactly where Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey was this week to announce community consultation ahead of a $1m upgrade of Central Park, home of the Walla Street skate bowl, next financial year.

Cr Dempsey said the new facility at would be a major boost for skateboarders in the region.

“Council is pleased we are able to be able to provide a state-of-the art facility,” he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council environment spokesman Wayne Honor said residents would have the chance to be involved with the planning.

“We are excited about the upgrade to the Walla Street skate bowl and Central Park and would like skateboarders and other interested members of the community to give their input,” Cr Honor said.

A design workshop for skaters will be held at 5.30pm on Friday, February 21, with a “community conversation day” at the skate bowl to be held the following day.

Bundaberg skater Craig Atkinson said the upgrade would be amazing.

“It’s good to be able to have input into it,” he said.

“We’ve been waiting for years for the upgrade.

“I think the fact that we get some say in the design of a place where we all ride at is great.

A concept design expected by June with construction completed 12 months later.

“The location of Central Park offers opportunities for the skate facility to help prepare local skateboarders for the Queensland competition circuit, providing contest pathways to national events for local community members and enhancing the local economy through sports tourism,” Cr Dempsey said.

Anyone interested in being part of the design workshop is asked express their interest in attending by email to parksadministration@bundaberg.qld.gov.au before February 17.

The Central Park upgrade is supported by the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland program.

