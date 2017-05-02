Too much iron is just as dangerous as too little

Dieticians are urging Aussies to have their iron levels checked before taking supplements.

The warning comes during World Iron Awareness Week.

Dietitians Association of Australia spokeswoman Clare Collins said adequate iron intake was essential for human health but having too little or too much could cause harm.

Iron deficiency often shows up as tiredness or fatigue, but excess iron can also cause these symptoms.

For this reason, dieticians recommend people see a GP for blood tests before taking iron supplements.