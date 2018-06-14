Have you seen this stolen bike?

Police are asking for public assistance to help locate a stolen motorcycle.

The Kawasaki KX125 85CC off- road motorcycle was stolen from Plum Tree Crescent, Moore Park Beach between Saturday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 6.

"The motorcycle has distinguishing custom-made foot pegs,” Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said.

"If you have any information, please contact police and quote reference number QP1801052157.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.