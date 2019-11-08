Menu
Police are looking for missing man Clive Rolph.
Crime

Man goes missing in Gin Gin area. Can you help?

Rhylea Millar
8th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
POLICE are looking for a man who they believe may be staying in the Gin Gin area.

The 74-year-old by the name of Clive Rolph was last seen on October 18.

Family and friends of the man are concerned as they haven't heard from him since.

Police said they believe the man is currently staying in the Gin Gin or South Burnett area.

The man is travelling in a blue Toyota Camry with Queensland registration plates (940VPN) and often stays in caravan parks.

He is described as caucasian, bald, of medium build and 170cm tall.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the man, please contact Policelink on 131-444 and quote the reference number QP1902205226.

