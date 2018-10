Police are searching for this car after several "fail to pay" incidents.

TWEED police are on the lookout for a damaged car which has been involved in a spree of fuel thefts around Murwillumbah.

A police spokesperson said the driver was changing the car's number plates regularly but there was noticeable damage to the front bumper bar.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or 000.