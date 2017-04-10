Have you seen this bike?

MISSING: Police are looking for this bicycle in relation to an ongoing stealing investigation.Photo Contributed

BUNDABERG police are looking for the bicycle (pictured) in relation to an ongoing stealing investigation.

The offence allegedly occurred on Saturday, April 4, at about 9pm in Arthur St, Bundaberg.

Bundaberg police would like to reunite this bicycle with the rightful owner.

Anyone with information please contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.