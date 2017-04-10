31°
Have you seen this bike?

Carolyn Booth
| 10th Apr 2017 10:08 AM
MISSING: Police are looking for this bicycle in relation to an ongoing stealing investigation.Photo Contributed
BUNDABERG police are looking for the bicycle (pictured) in relation to an ongoing stealing investigation.

The offence allegedly occurred on Saturday, April 4, at about 9pm in Arthur St, Bundaberg.

Bundaberg police would like to reunite this bicycle with the rightful owner.

Anyone with information please contact Policelink on 131 444.If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

