Have you seen this bike - or are you missing your phone?

The model of bike that was stolen from Bundaberg East.

BUNDABERG Police are investigating the theft of a motorised trike and other property from a residence in Jealous Road, Bundaberg East.

Police say thieves struck overnight last Thursday, June 29.

If you have seen the bike or you know its whereabouts, you can phone police quoting the reference number QP1701130865.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Elsewhere in the lost and found department a white iPhone was handed to police on Friday, June 30.

If you think the phone might be yours and can prove ownership, phone Bundaberg Police Station on 4153 9133, quoting police reference number QP1701132463.