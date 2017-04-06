Have you seen these items?

The distinctive surfboards and bike were stolen this week.

POLICE are reminding residents and holiday-makers to keep their possessions locked away after mountain bikes and surfboards were allegedly stolen from Bargara this week.

Between 5pm on April 4 and 7.30am on April 5 a black specialised mountain bike with grey writing, an Aquatic Social Scene Amazing Grace surfboard, a Beau Young Neptune Daughter surfboard and two canvas surfboard covers were allegedly stolen.

Between 7pm on April 4 and 6.30am on April 5 a GT Ruckus dirt jumper mountain bike were allegdly stolen.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said the thefts happened at a Fred Courtice Avenue address.

She said the incident was a timely reminder for people to lock away their belongings.

"Whether it is your own residence, a relatives or friends home, a holiday apartment, a cabin or a caravan," sen const Loftus said.

"Regardless of where you are staying, we're reminding you to keep your property secure these holidays."

Sen const Loftus said quick and simple holiday security tips included locking all doors and leaving items at of view at your accommodation site.

"Do not leave items of value in view in your unit or on tables under annexes," she said.

"Always lock doors and windows in your car - never leaving items of value in sight.

"Do not leave any valuable items unattended on beaches or in public places e.g. cameras, backpacks, shopping bags etc.

If you have any information about the alleged stolen items which may assist investigators, please contact Policelink and quote relevant reference number QP1700602893 and QP1700602570.

Call Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.