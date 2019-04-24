Menu
Missing man: Have you seen Scott?

Caitlan Charles
24th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

POLICE are concnered for the welfare of a 40-year-old man who was last seen at a Mackay beach earlier this month.

Scott Saville, aged 40, was last seen at the beach near Mackay Harbour on Friday April 12 and was last heard from on April 20.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Scott is described as Caucasian, 175 cm tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Saville or has any idea of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

