73-year-old woman Marjorie Withers was reported missing from West Bundaberg. Photo: Contributed
News

Have you seen Marjorie? 73-year-old missing from West Bundaberg

Megan Sheehan
15th Jan 2021 3:00 PM

Police have concerns for missing 73-year-old woman Marjorie Withers, reported missing from West Bundaberg.

She was last seen about 8.30am this morning in Crofton Street.

Police have concerns for her welfare due to a medical condition.

Marjorie (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 150cm tall with grey hair, floral pyjama pants and black shirt.

Residents in that area are urged to search their yards.

 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, here via 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100090637.

missing woman qps west bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

