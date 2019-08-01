Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Have you seen Allora?

by TAMARA McDONALD
1st Aug 2019 9:16 AM

GEELONG police are appealing for public assistance to help find 5-year-old Allora Larkins.

Allora was last seen with her mother, Kashia Larkins, on Monday as they left a residential address in Norlane.

Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied
Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied

Police have concerns for Allora's welfare due to the length of she has been missing and her age.

Allora may be travelling in a 2000 silver Holden Vectra with her mother and they are known to frequent Norlane and Corio.

Police have also released an image of Allora in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information their whereabouts is asked to contact the Geelong Police Station on 5225 3100.

More Stories

children missing public assistance

Top Stories

    Worst year on record? Region's flu toll soars

    premium_icon Worst year on record? Region's flu toll soars

    Health DESPITE health professionals warning it's too early to say this is the Wide Bay region's worst flu season on record, the figures speak for themselves.

    Bundy builders back $5k incentive scheme for home buyers

    premium_icon Bundy builders back $5k incentive scheme for home buyers

    Council News Push to support struggling industry

    Dancer's big step as career leaps in new direction

    premium_icon Dancer's big step as career leaps in new direction

    Entertainment Riley Baldwin is buzzing ahead of a new show, The Hive.