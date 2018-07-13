Menu
Child internet safety tips
Public hunt for alleged child sex offender

13th Jul 2018 6:54 AM | Updated: 7:45 AM

POLICE have asked locals to be on the lookout for a fugitive from NSW who may be hiding out in north Queensland.

Joseph Lowe, 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, with a thin build, light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators believe the man, who is from Lightning Ridge, may have travelled to North Queensland.

Police have also received information Mr Lowe may be in possession of firearms.

Officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad are seeking information from the community about Mr Lowe's location.

Joseph Lowe, aged 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.
Joseph Lowe, aged 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.

If sighted, members of the community are urged not to approach Mr Lowe; instead, contact triple-0 (000) immediately.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

 

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Do not report crime information via Facebook and Twitter pages.

