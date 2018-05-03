Have you say on future of health in Bundy region

SPEAK UP: You can have input on the strategic plan at tonight's forum.

BUNDY residents are being encouraged to have a say on their future health services at today's Your Health, Your Say public forum.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board will host the forum from 5pm today at the Multiplex.

The session is not only an opportunity to hear about the board's draft strategic plan, which sets out its commitment to providing the best possible health care to the Wide Bay community, but also for people to give direct input that will be considered for incorporation into the final plan.

Bookings are not required for the free forum, but participants are encouraged to read a copy of the draft plan before attending. Click here to view the draft plan.