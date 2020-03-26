Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LITTA FELLA: Baby Oscar from the Littabella Alpacas farm.
LITTA FELLA: Baby Oscar from the Littabella Alpacas farm.
News

Have you herd about the new arrival? Farm welcomes baby alpaca

Rhylea Millar
26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRASS is greener at a local farm, after it welcomed the arrival of a beautiful baby boy.

Mercy the alpaca gave birth to Oscar the cria, at the Littabella Alpacas farm in Yandaran, on March 20.

LITTA FELLA: Almost one-week-old Oscar is loving life at the Littabella Alpacas farm.

Owner Nicole Read said the now almost one-week-old Oscar was settling in well to the paddock lifestyle and had already started to develop his own little characteristics.

“(Mercy) is a very attentive mum and she is constantly humming (alpaca talk) to him,” Ms Read said.

“Oscar is a very inquisitive little fellow, is interested in everything that’s going on in the paddock and always running around all the other expectant mums and girls.”

LITTA FELLA: Almost one-week-old Oscar is loving life, with mum Mercy, at the Littabella Alpacas farm.

The moment proved to be extra special, as Oscar is the first cria to be born on the property this year.

“It’s always an exciting time when any cria is born as the gestation period is around 11 and a half months, which is a long wait for a baby” Ms Read said.

“We are expecting another six babies to be born here right through until August.”

LITTA FELLA: Almost one-week-old Oscar is loving life, with mum Mercy, at the Littabella Alpacas farm.

Playful and energetic, the happy cria has already formed a friendship with another alpaca named Charlie, who now also resides on the farm. Three-month-old Charlie wasn’t born at the Yandaran farm and is currently being bottle-fed as his mother sadly rejected him.

While the farm has currently had to close its gates to the public, the business plans to reopen for appointments once the health pandemic passes.

In the meantime, you can follow Oscar, Charlie and the other alpaca’s antics online at facebook.com/littabellaalpacas.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Battle of ideas: Dempsey responds to rival’s scrutiny

        premium_icon Battle of ideas: Dempsey responds to rival’s scrutiny

        News The incumbent mayor accused other candidates of “outlandish statements”.

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        premium_icon Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Student attendance drops

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:33 AM
        D-day for 85k Queensland employees

        premium_icon D-day for 85k Queensland employees

        Employment Coronavirus Qld: 85k expected to lose their jobs

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:14 AM
        Council facilities closed to public from tomorrow

        premium_icon Council facilities closed to public from tomorrow

        News The Bundaberg Regional Council CEO explains measures to protect staff and...

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM