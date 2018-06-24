Have you got what it takes to be the chilli master?

HOT HOT HOT: David Kett is warming up for this year's chilli eating competition as part of Winterfeast. It will be held at Riverfeast on July 6.

HOT HOT HOT: David Kett is warming up for this year's chilli eating competition as part of Winterfeast. It will be held at Riverfeast on July 6. Benjiman Turnbull

HAVE you got what it takes to be the chili master?

Round one will see 20 contestants chew their way through two fresh cayenne chilies.

But you'll have to stand on your feet and swallow them if you want to move on to the second round.

Round two will see the sweat start to bubble on the 10 standing contestant as they eat two buffalo chicken wings marinated in Bundy Limes limes and roasted red capsicum three-chili sauce.

The first five contestants to finish all the chicken wings go straight into the third round.

The third round will have the five standing contestants shedding a few tears as they bite into a beef and bacon burger with chips.

There will be three chopped fresh Carolina reaper chilies.

Not too bad? Well wait until you bite into the reaper sauce on the chips - the first contestant to finish wins.