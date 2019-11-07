Have you got spare time? Help save local dogs' lives

HAVE you got some spare time up your sleeve?

Red Collar Rescue is searching for volunteers.

The local charity has so far saved thousands of dogs from death row in the region and is in need of all kinds of roles and positions to keep doing their good work.

Red Collar Rescue's Tracey Amos said volunteering with the group could be as simple and fun as playing with the dogs as they transition to their new shelter being built.

"We are really need of regular volunteers to be able to come out for half a day to the old shelter for daily feeds, playtime and socialisation with the pups and daily cleaning out of the pens," she said.

Ms Amos said learning the dogs' personalities and taking photos would also prove helpful.

Volunteers are also needed for general day-today maintenance work, repairing the wire fences and shade cloth roofing, weed control, whipper snipping as well as repairing and maintaining equipment such as mowers.

Red Collar Rescue also runs an op shop at North Bundaberg which is also in need of helpers.

"In our op shop, we could use a couple of casual volunteers who are available to be on call when others are sick or relieve for lunch breaks," Ms Amos said.

As the new shelter comes along, the charity needs help with gardening, mowing, weed control and slashing.

If you can help, visit Red Collar Rescue Inc. on Facebook or call 0438 869 085.