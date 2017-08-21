Have you got a special memory of the Moncrieff?

WITH most of her childhood spent rehearsing for concerts and eisteddfods at the Moncrieff, it's no wonder the stage would host her wedding.

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre is reminiscing on past events and calling for the community's favourite Moncrieff Moments, of course one local's was her wedding.

Eloise McLellan tied the knot five years ago on May 5.

"Our original choice of location was turning out to be quite difficult - the date we wanted wasn't available, I couldn't have dancers included in the ceremony entrance and had to choose from a select choice of approved hymns,” she said.

"I went back to work one day, feeling particularly despondent, I mentioned to two of my colleagues, 'we should just have the wedding at the Moncrieff, then I'd be able to do whatever I wanted'.

"Then it dawned on me that this may not have been such a crazy idea.”

With the green light from her husband and the centre, there became no limits to dancers, singers, stage lighting, music choice and "it truly became the wedding that I, didn't realise at the time, but had always dreamed of. Now, I couldn't imagine our wedding being anywhere else”.

"There were 250 confirmed guests and no concerns regarding wet weather,” she said.

"The Moncrieff will always hold a special place in my heart as many fond memories for me have been made there.

"I still visit the Moncrieff now for stage shows, concerts, eisteddfods etc and, each time, I am reminded now not only of my childhood memories but also the memory of our beautiful wedding and the start of my life together with my husband.”