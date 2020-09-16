Have we turned into a pack of selfish single minded individuals?

Has Covid19 turned us into a pack of selfish single minded individuals?

That is an easy conclusion to make when some selfish idiot makes death threats to Dr Jeannette Young our Chief Health Officer.

Through her efforts Dr Young and her hard working team supported by our Premier is responsible for the health and safety of 5 million Queenslanders of which we have lost 6 lives to covid19 which is exemplary, particularly, when taken as a comparison with the other states efforts based on population.

As part of this process is the controversial border closures applied to our state and is a major reason that we have been protected.

Along with this Dr Young receives an average of 100 applications each day asking for an exemption that will allow the crossing of the border.

This must be a heart wrenching job to read then refuse many applications.

Each and every applicant believes that their reasons are very important and as individuals that is a correct statement.

However they can't be viewed entirely on an individual basis as that would be perceived as favouritism by the majority of rejected applicants.

Whether it is correct or not, one could assume that the death threats emanated from a rejected application rather than an open border objector.

That be as it may, whoever it is wake up to yourself and just be thankful that you are living in a state that has as it's chief health officer a very competent professional in Dr Jeanette Young and a Premier in Annastacia Palaszczuk who won't be bullied by anyone in her endeavours to keep Queenslanders safe from this terrible disease Covid19.

Remember that there is no handbook to read or apply for our leaders to follow, it has to be learnt all the way including failures and successes and surely they will make some mistakes along the way.

But that is what we have to live by so the least we can do is to support them.

Bob Henderson, Sharon