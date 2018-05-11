HAVE A SANGA: A day for the steak lovers

SANGA TIME: Ken Barritt is local spokesperson for wide bay for National Steak Sandwich Day.

IF YOU love chowing down on a steak sanga, Saturday is your day.

Meat and Livestock Australia have introduced a National Steak Sandwich Day to be held on Saturday, May 12.

The day will celebrate the iconic Aussie steak sandwich while highlighting the versatility, taste and quality of Australian beef.

Launched to coincide with Beef Australia 2018 in Rockhampton, all Australians will be encouraged to get involved by having a barbecue or by simply enjoying a steak sandwich.

Wide Bay spokesman Ken Barritt from Ken's Kepnock Butchery said the national event was a good excuse to hop down to the local butcher and grab a good bit of meat to sink your teeth into.

"Everybody loves a steak sandwich,” he said.

"Its' a good aussie meal but this event is about more than that- it's about raising awareness for the Australian beef industry and highlighting the greatest meat in the world.”

Mr Barritt said like many Aussies, he too loved a good steak sandwich.

"My favourite bit of meat for a steak sandwich would be the rib fillet,” he said.

"It's not too thick or thin and it's best with plenty of barbecue sauce.”

To find out more information, visit the National Steak Sandwich Day Facebook page.

Participants can share their sandwich snaps on social media using the hashtags #BeefTheGreatest and #TheGreatestMeatOnEarth.