Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rieckies husband Trevor Muchow who makes the wooden boxes for her miniature displays.
Rieckies husband Trevor Muchow who makes the wooden boxes for her miniature displays.
Community

Have a holly dolly Christmas

Rhylea Millar
12th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS barbies are an essential for most Aussie households, but for one Bundy couple, the activity doesn’t involve eating steak and salad at the dinner table.

A Christmas barbecue scene.
A Christmas barbecue scene.

Rieckie Muchow has been collecting Barbie dolls for the past 15 years to fill dioramas that her husband Trevor builds from scratch.

TINY HOUSE: Rieckie Muchow's latest miniature display.
TINY HOUSE: Rieckie Muchow's latest miniature display.

But the couple go above and beyond during December, with Christmas themed dioramas set up for the public to view, as well as an entertaining light show.

TINY HOUSE: Rieckie Muchow's latest miniature display.
TINY HOUSE: Rieckie Muchow's latest miniature display.

From lunch at a holiday house, featuring miniature Christmas crowns and crackers and fireplaces decorated with tinsel and stockings, to a miniature nativity scene, there is something for everyone.

Rieckie Muchow withher stable nativity scene.
Rieckie Muchow withher stable nativity scene.

Mrs Muchow said her love for the world’s most adored doll started when she was just a small child.

The incredible sight can be seen at 17 Morrison St.

aussie christmas barbie barbie dolls bundaberg christmas christmas lights collection community dolls
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg father slapped with fine after belting daughters

        premium_icon Bundaberg father slapped with fine after belting daughters

        News “IT MAY have been accepted in 1978, but it is not today.”

        Bundaberg’s driest spring in decades

        premium_icon Bundaberg’s driest spring in decades

        News AFTER enduring the driest spring in two decades, Bundaberg farmers are waiting with...

        Bundy ranked as fifth most generous place in Australia

        premium_icon Bundy ranked as fifth most generous place in Australia

        News BUNDY, you’re a generous lot, so generous that data has revealed the rum city is...

        Demolition work starts on Bargara Hotel

        premium_icon Demolition work starts on Bargara Hotel

        News Demolition of the Bargara Hotel is expected to finish before the year ends.