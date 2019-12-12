Have a holly dolly Christmas

Rieckies husband Trevor Muchow who makes the wooden boxes for her miniature displays.

CHRISTMAS barbies are an essential for most Aussie households, but for one Bundy couple, the activity doesn’t involve eating steak and salad at the dinner table.

A Christmas barbecue scene.

Rieckie Muchow has been collecting Barbie dolls for the past 15 years to fill dioramas that her husband Trevor builds from scratch.

TINY HOUSE: Rieckie Muchow's latest miniature display.

But the couple go above and beyond during December, with Christmas themed dioramas set up for the public to view, as well as an entertaining light show.

TINY HOUSE: Rieckie Muchow's latest miniature display.

From lunch at a holiday house, featuring miniature Christmas crowns and crackers and fireplaces decorated with tinsel and stockings, to a miniature nativity scene, there is something for everyone.

Rieckie Muchow withher stable nativity scene.

Mrs Muchow said her love for the world’s most adored doll started when she was just a small child.

The incredible sight can be seen at 17 Morrison St.