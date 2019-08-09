Have a coffee and help the community at the same time

START your day right and pick up a round of coffees for you and your colleagues today, for a very worthy cause.

Bundaberg's own Alowishus Delicious is turning yellow, joining hundreds of coffee roasters around the country and taking part in the annual Cafe Smart Day.

One dollar for every coffee sold today will be donated to small grass-root projects in the Bundaberg area.

Proceeds from this special initiative will help local community organisations, like Edon Place Women's Shelter and give a helping hand to members of the community, who are doing it tough.

Alowishus will also be selling yellow cupcakes, with $1 from each being donated too.

This marks eight years that Alowishus has participated, with the Bundy business raising a total of $1113.70 last year.

Post a happy snap with your delicious coffee and cupcake to social media, using the hashtag #helpyourhood Alowishus will be running the campaign for the entirety of today.