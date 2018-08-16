Menu
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Josh Phillips and Zoe Young from Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery spoke on the opening day of their new location at Bundaberg East.
Have a Cheeky Tiki at the new cider house

Toni Benson-Rogan
16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
OHANA Cider House and Tropical Winery opened it's doors on Wednesday morning and invited the community to come taste-test their brews.

Zoe Young said Ohana saw a rush of people eager to check out the new cider house throughout the morning, with some even from the Sunset Safari tour bus stopping by.

"We opened up nice and early and had people rolling in from about 11am,” Ms Young said.

She said there were plans for an official launch party to be held in a few weeks time.

"We're not super sure what it's going to be or when it's going to be but we're going to have a nice little opening.”

"We'll get some food trucks out here, some music and have a nice little Saturday afternoon,” she said.

SMILES ALL ROUND: Zoe Young and Josh Phillips have a lot more space at the new location on Alexandra street, Bundy East.
Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery's new spot offers more space than their previous location at Childers, although the fermenting process of the ciders will remain there for now.

The Alexandra St spot includes a blackboard on the wall listing the drinks available to taste as well as eight rotating taps for their Cheeky Tiki ciders.

Ms Young said her Ohana favourites were the sweet cider, pineapple wine and the cold drip coffee liqueur, as well as the chilli and lime cider for something a little weird.

Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery had more than 30 people walk through the doors by 1pm on Wednesday.

