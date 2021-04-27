Menu
Navy releases video of Indonesian submarine crew singing farewell song
News

Haunting video emerges from doomed sub

by Ben Graham
27th Apr 2021 7:05 AM

A haunting video has emerged showing the crew of a sunken Indonesian submarine singing happily together on board their vessel.

The video, filmed a few weeks before the KRI Nanggala 402 went down with all hands lost, shows some of the 53-strong crew singing "Sampai Jumpa", an Indonesian hit whose title means "Goodbye".

Submarine commander Heri Oktavian is among those gathered around a seaman strumming an acoustic guitar.

"Even though I'm not ready to be missing you, I'm not ready to live without you," the sailors sing. "I wish all the best for you."

The video was recorded as a farewell for the outgoing commander of the navy's submarine corps, whose successor took up his role in early March, Indonesian military spokesman Djawara Whimbo told AFP.

The German-built submarine - one of five in Indonesia's fleet - disappeared early Wednesday while it was scheduled to do live torpedo training exercises off Bali.

Indonesia's military announced Sunday it had found the vessel in pieces on the seafloor, around 800 metres below the surface.

AFP


EU sues AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls

The European Union has launched legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca over coronavirus vaccine delivery shortfalls that hampered efforts to kickstart inoculations across the bloc.

"The Commission has started last Friday a legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advanced purchase agreement," EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said.

"Some terms of the contract have not been respected and the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure the timely delivery of doses."

De Keersmaecker said the action was launched by the EU executive "on behalf of the 27 member states that are fully aligned in their support of this procedure".

'Let the bodies pile high': UK PM's sick alleged comments

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been called on to resign over reports that he said he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than order a third COVID-19 lockdown.

The British Prime Minister's alleged comments - which he has categiorcially denied he said - first appeared in a front-page headline in the Daily Mail, and have since been supported by the BBC and ITV.

The Daily Mail, citing unidentified sources claimed that, in October, shortly after agreeing to a second lockdown, Mr Johnson told a meeting in Downing Street: "No more f**king lockdowns - let the bodies pile high in their thousands."


Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the report, based on unnamed sources, was "not true" and had been "categorically denied by practically everyone".


Australia expected to ban flights from India

Australia is expected to ban all flights from India amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

The National Security Committee will meet today and decide whether to suspend flights coming in from India.

This comes after an infection in a man who travelled to India for his own wedding sent Perth into a three-day lockdown over the weekend.

Australia is looking also looking to send oxygen to try and help ease the crisis.

