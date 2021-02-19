Haunting tale of the ‘hairy man’ said to dwell in bush caves

HISTORY: The Mining days at Auburn Falls, Eidsvold district. Auburn Falls had a reputation for being haunted by a hairy men who dwelled in caves.

An article published in 1934 tells the tale of a "hairy man" who was known to dwell in the Bundaberg region.

Reports at the time suggest indigenous locals would stay well away from Mundubbera's Auburn Falls area west of Bundaberg.

Dense scrub and giant gum trees are reported to have created the perfect environment for the "hairy man", who was said to bellow the loudest during flood seasons.

It is believed he made his home in a cave, with sticks with rounded ends being found around the place that could only have been the work of someone, or something.

Newspaper reports at the time say there was a belief among indigenous and non-indigenous alike that if the rounded sticks were removed from the hairy man's territory, they would always find their way back.

Reports in the 1934 article refer to a tribal leader known as Chapman, who warned people against going into the hairy man's territory, especially in the evening.

A writer at the time, who penned a piece about his time in Auburn Falls, said he met another indigenous man with flowing hair and beard, who looked "tired and despondent".

When asked where he was going, the author noted he said he did not know, but wanted to get as far away from the falls as he could as the hairy man was angry and making a "big fellow noise" - a sound described as a "thunderous roar".

Sightings of "hairy men" or yowies have continued through time, with numerous sightings in Queensland and other parts of the country.

