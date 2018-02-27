Hats off to our Sandy

Sandy Aslett has been making hats for customers from around the world. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

Sandy Aslett has been making hats for customers from around the world. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

WHO would have thought a search to find a hat that fit would lead to ex-Bundy woman Sandy Aslett winning an international millinery award.

Mrs Aslett discovered a passion for hat making when she could never find a hat small enough to fit her and decided to make her own.

Now her unique design Cosmic Concertina has beaten 176 other entries in the 2018 International HATalk Millinery Competition to be named overall winner.

The design, which features feathers and concertina circles that form a voguish interpretation of an age-old squeeze box, will now be displayed at International Hat Week in London next month.

Sandy Aslett's winning hat, A - Cosmic Concertina

Mrs Aslett's designs have been grabbing attention for all the right reasons.

Her piece Kakadu Lilly, inspired by the beauty and vibrant colours of the flora in Kakadu National Park, has also been selected as one of the Top 30 of the Great Hat Exhibition, being held during Hat Week.

"It's really unbelievable I really have no words!” she said of the win.

"It's such an amazing achievement to be recognised internationally not once but twice! It will be such a surreal feeling to see my hats on display.”

In 2009 Mrs Aslett started making hats after a long career in dressmaking and fashion retail, and she now makes one-of-a-kind pieces at her studio on the Sunshine Coast.

"I've always been fascinated by the way in which a headpiece can completely transform an outfit and lift the mood of the woman wearing it,” she said.

"Whether it's a hat, designer head wear, a fascinator or a crown, I like to think of every piece as wearable art.”

Mrs Aslett has created more than 1000 custom pieces over eight years.

"I tend to find inspiration everywhere and I love working with the client to deliver a unique piece of millinery that exceeds all their expectations,” she said.

She will travel to the UK for London Hat Week, which runs from March 22 to 28.

See more online at www.hatsbysandya.com.au.