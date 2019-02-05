Hatching big plan to save Bundaberg chickens

In with the chooks. Willie and Blake Bickerton are happy with todays egg haul.

A BUNDABERG fabricator accidentally fell into the business of raising fowls after moving house.

Andrew Bickerton, his wife Kylie and two young boys moved on to the 1.61ha property at Calavos and got more than they bargained for.

The family found a number of abandoned chooks, which had been left behind by their previous owners, and decided to take them under their wings.

"The birds were skin, bones and feathers,” Mr Bickerton said.

"We had to do something.”

There was no long-term plan to keep the birds at first but the family soon fell in love with the unique characters of each one.

This is when the decision was made to start a home for all unwanted poultry.

A Facebook page, Kind & Friendly to Chickens, was set up to help save other unwanted poultry around the region.

Mr Bickerton said since it started about a week ago, rosters and chickens had been surrendered to the farm.

Blake and Willie Bickerton are having fun looking after their feathered friends. Brian Cassidy

Falling into the pecking order with what started as 10 chickens has now quickly brooded to almost 100.

But it's not just chooks that are keeping the boys, Blake and William, busy.

Once word got out unwanted ducks, geese, turkeys and peacocks started to turn up at the farm's gate.

"My wife loves the chickens and has found them a form of therapy as she suffers from anxiety,” Mr Bickerton said.

"It really wasn't a long term plan to have chickens but they sure are great to sit down, relax and watch them.

"They can be really cheeky.”

He said one humorous side about now having so many chickens to look after was he was the only one in the family to eat eggs.

"No one here eats them and we get about 20 a day - which is a bad batting average for more than 100 chickens,” he laughed.

Mr Bickerton said Breeze Cafe at Innes Park had been supportive and after hearing of their plight had helped feed the chooks by giving them bread and food scraps.

The birds are free range and roam around on about half a hectare of the property and are adored by the family's pet dogs.

If you would like to know more about the small organisation check out its Facebook page.