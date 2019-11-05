Hassam out for Bundy success on Cup meet

Emma Ljung and Red Heavy win race 1 at Clifford Park. Saturday, 29th Sep, 2018. It will race in Bundaberg today.

Emma Ljung and Red Heavy win race 1 at Clifford Park. Saturday, 29th Sep, 2018. It will race in Bundaberg today.

RACING: Bundaberg’s Mary Hassam hopes some shockwaves can be created by her stables when the Bundaberg Race Club hosts Melbourne Cup day.

The race that stops the nation at Flemington, will also have a local flavour as Thabeban Park holds five races during the day.

Hassam returns to compete on this day after missing last year’s event.

She is aiming to win her first race on Melbourne Cup day in Bundaberg in three years since Shockwave won race four in 2016.

The Bundy trainer has two horses involved today with Pearl’s Lad involved in race three – Craft Rental and Hardward open handicap (1090m) and Red Heavy in race five – the Signworx Benchmark 60 Handicap (1380m).

Pearl’s Lad enters the Bundy meet in good form after he won three of his last five races including a win in Gympie last weekend.

Hassam said he goes up a class today in the race but is a chance to do well.

The same applies to Red Heavy.

The gelding won the last time he raced in Bundaberg in July, which was the last time Hassam won at Thabeban Park.

“If he puts it all together, he’s a chance,” she said.

“It depends on if he wants to do it.”

Hassam has won races in Gladstone and Rockhampton recently and hopes that success can translate to Bundy.

“I wouldn’t call it a drought, but I’d like to win,” she said.

“It’s always nice to win and claim a race at Rockhampton.”

Hassam is one of four Bundaberg trainers to have horses in action today with Darryl Gardiner, Lyn Petersen and Laura Cronin in action.

Gardiner has five horses in action, one in each in races two, three and four and two in the final race.

This includes Ten Taubaba’s, owned by Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel.

The racing starts at 1.35pm with gates opening at 9.30am.

A full race guide is below.

MELBOURNE CUP RACE DAY



Race 1 – 1 . 35pm – Rum City Foods Maiden – 850m

Barry’s tips: 1. Mia Singa, 2. Wicked Girl, 3. Mr Fuji.

HARAMAN (W. Baker, Roma): Ran last of 7 at Canberra over 1400m maiden last run Oct 11 after almost 4 length win Warwick Farm 1200m trial Sept 24. Now trained on the Roma sand. Well drawn – should show up in this company.

MOSSAMEANIE (L. Cronan, B’berg): Has not raced since Feb. When last of 11 Cal. 1400m maiden after 6/6 Deagon Trial. Previous provincial form moderate. Now trained here but may need the run.

MR FUJI (K. Hill, Gympie): Resuming from a four month spell. In two runs back from a long spell followed a Wondai 4th 1100m with a Gympie second over 1170m. May need further.

PLUCK A WINNER (K. Afford, Wondaai): Last of 12 Kilcoy 800m Seot 24 at only start. Trained on the Wondai sand but may need racing.

MIA SINGA (L. Petersen, B’berg): Was resuming from a break last Sat when sound 3rd Gladstone 850m. Ran 5/6 Rockie 1300m in stronger class prior to break – merits respect in this company.

ROCKSHORE (K. Afford, Wondai): Well beaten last three runs Cal but will find this much easier

PRINCESS RACER (M. Bailey, Gympie): Yet to earn prizemoney in 20 starts. Last of 8 Wondai 1100m 19 oct last run. Makes no appeal.

WICKED GIRL (C. Vick, Gympie): Battled on for distant 3rd Gympie 1170m last Sat after 3rd Wondai 1100m. Has claims.

Race 2 - 2 . 20pm – East End Hotal – 850m

Barry’s tips: 1. Kruger, 2. Yokai, 3. Star Painter

ARARRAC (A. Jenkinson, Yeppoon): Best recently was 1 ½ l 2nd Middlemount 1000m BM 65 before 4th Yeppoon 950m. Short course specialist ideally drawn at barrier two.

MASTER DENRHO (K. Hill, Gympie): Has not raced since moderate 7 length 4th Gympie 850m behind Lil Ruby Rose after two 3rds Gympie 1030m.

KRUGER (D. Gardiner, B’berg): Close second Thangool BM 60 1075m Sept 14 last run. Won a Rockie Cl 1 1200m four runs back – trained here and should prove hard to beat.

POETIC DRAGON (D. Rideout, Thangool): Fifth f 10 Gladstone 850m last Sat. Best recently was a handy 3rd Thangool 800m. Distance suits.

STAR PAINTER (K. Afford, Wondai): Take beating if can reproduce 2nd here in Lightning this trip benind More Worldly four runs back in July. Moderate 6ths last two Gympie 850m and Eidsvold 1030m before a freshen up. Goes well here and when fresh.

YOKAI (W. Baker, Roma): Won a Roma 900m first up a few runs ago. Then only 8/10 Charleville 800 and 6/12 Roma 1000m in Aug. Another who seems to go well fresh – respect at this trip.

Race 3 – 3 . 05pm – Craft Rental and Hardware open – 1090m

Barry’s tips: 1. Al’s Briefs, 2. Pearl’s Lad, 3. Gendebein

GENDEBEIN (W. Baker, Roma): Resumed from a break for 4th Surat 1000m Sept 21. Last May ran 2 2nds Charleville 1100m and 1200m and four of his 8 wins have been over 1000m. Classy galloper.

Al’s Briefs (D. Gardiner, B; berg): Finished strongly to win over this dist two runs ago September 7 before 8/8 Gayndah 1000 next run October 12. Much better this track – the one to beat again.

DANSU (K. Afford, Wondai): Second up battled on well for 3rd behind Pearl’s Lad and Lil Ruby Rose Gympie 1030m last Sat. chance on this bigger track.

LIL RUBY ROSE (C. Vick, Gympie): Found the big weight of 63 kg too much last Sat. when run down in the straight when 2nd behind Pearl’s Lad at 1030m.

PEARL’S LAD (M. Hassam, B’berg): Fought on strongly in the straight for ½ length win over Lil Ruby Rose Gympie over 1030m last Sat. Meets that horse 2kg worse but may be better suited on this bigger track.

TAPESTRY VISION (D. Johnson, Rockhampton): Ran on strongly for handy 6/10 Goondiwindi 1200m last run after 7/10 Charleville 1200m. This track should suit.

Race 4 - 3 . 45pm – Kalki Moon Class B – 1212m

Barry’s Tips: 1. Flossy Top, 2. May I say, 3. Perlyse Woman

DIA VERNON (B. Murray, Eidsvold): Followed a 3/9 Gayndah 1400m with 8/8 Gympie 1470m last Sat. On the improve.

MAY I SAY (T. Hong, Gympie): Bolted in with an 1170m Gympie maiden last Sat. after sound form this area. Distance suits but this is harder.

FLOSSY TOP (D. Johnson, Rockhampton): Finished strongly for half length win here four runs back in an 850m BM 50 beating Need Finance. Second Thangool1200m Cl B last run October 19. Hard to beat on win here in Sept.

PERLYSE WOMAN (S. Pedron, Nanango): Won a 1090m maiden here shortly before spelling. First up last Sat 11/11 Clifton 1000m but likely to improve on this track.

CARROCK (K. Afford, Wondai): Recent form this area moderate.

TRIPLE WON (N. Boyd. Landsborough): Fair 3rd Gympie 1030m recently but well beaten there strong race last Saturday. Has place hopes.

JOE ALBERT (D. Gardiner, B’berg): Well beaten Gold and Sunshine Coasts over1400m last three. Now trained here but may need further.

Race 5 – 4 . 25pm Signwork BM60 1380m

Barry’s tips: 1. Ten Taubada’s, 2. Kalangadoo Chrome, 3. Time Out

TEN TAUBADA’S: (D. Gardiner, B’berg): Led early before good 3rd Rockie 1200m Cl 4 last run Sept 19. Trained here and should make a bold showing against these.

KALANGADOO CHROME (P. Pengelly, Gladstone): Will find this much easier than last Sat when 9/12 Gympie Cup 1600m after 2nd Cal. Cl 4 1600m and 2nd Gympie 1600m. Gets back early and could find this a bit short – still has to rate highly.

TONTEIN (L. Petersen, B’berg): Won over 1700m at Penola a few runs back but 5/81100m and 8/9 1400m Rockie only two runs this area. Trained here and fitter for the two outings – could be in the finish.

TIME OUT (D. Gardiner, B’berg): Battled on well last start for promising 2nd Rockie 1200m Cl 3 – should go very well on his home track.

RED HEAVY (M. Hassam, B’berg): Prominent early before fading to 3rd Shinnecock, Gympie 1470m last Sat after 6/7 Rockie 1300m. Should be in the finish.

DARK FORCE (C. Vick, Gympie): Followed an Eidsvold 2nd 1350m with 8/11 Gympie 1170 last Sat. Place hopes again on the sand.

SYNONYMS (D. Johnson, Rockhampton): Followed a Taroom win over 1400m in a BM 50 with a last start Thangool 3rd 1600m BM 50. Second here a few runs back and looks suited in this.