Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hasbro’s new Monopoly For Millennials.
Hasbro’s new Monopoly For Millennials.
Lifestyle

Hasbro releases new Monopoly For Millennials

by Hannah Sparks
15th Nov 2018 12:25 PM

Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200. Go directly to hell.

Millennials have long been maligned for their inability to "adult" - from avoiding marriage to quitting their jobs to travel.

But perhaps most central to the millennial MO is the issue of property investments - of which they infamously have none.

So the cynical game-makers at Hasbro devised Monopoly For Millennials.

"Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway," the cover of the $27 (get it?) board game reads.

‘Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.’
‘Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.’

Players don't win with money to buy homes or railroads, but instead collect "experience points" by earning rewards such as a three-day music festival or going to a vegan bistro - because memories "last forever".

Perhaps hitting the closest to home was one of the "hottest destinations" of all - couch-surfing.

Player pieces include a few things millennials simply can't live without, such as a camera, sunglasses and a hashtag.

"Money doesn't always buy a great time," reads the description. "But experiences, whether they're good - or weird - last forever."

board games editors picks games hasbro milennials monoply

Top Stories

    Robber steals family heirlooms from 87-year-old granny

    Robber steals family heirlooms from 87-year-old granny

    Crime POLICE are investigating a break and enter of a house in Targo St last Sunday, where jewellery of sentimental value was stolen.

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:42 PM
    Bundy Special School: Beautiful pics from a great night

    premium_icon Bundy Special School: Beautiful pics from a great night

    News Check out our stunning formal photo gallery

    • 15th Nov 2018 12:20 PM
    P-plater's harrowing escape on killer stretch

    P-plater's harrowing escape on killer stretch

    Breaking A lucky young man escaped injury after his car rolled multiple time

    Local Partners