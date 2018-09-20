Has Rocky Zoo's missing croc been found?

THE sighting of a freshwater crocodile at the Mount Morgan dam over the weekend has sparked fresh speculation that the mystery croc is Missy, stolen from the Rockhampton Zoo in over 10 years ago.

Missy was stolen by a trio of daring thieves who initially planned on stealing a koala, but changed their plans when the koala fought back.

Instead, they decided to steal a crocodile, and unfortunately Missy was the unlucky croc.

The three were charged with the theft, and Missy was never seen again...until now apparently.

STOLEN CROC: Missy the saltwater croc was stolen from Rockhampton Zoo in 2006. Speculation is rife that the croc spotted at the Mount Morgan dam is Missy. The Morning Bulletin Front Page

After a post on social media revealed the crocodile at Mount Morgan dam, people flooded the post to comment about the potential identity of the sun bathing croc.

"Wouldn't be surprised if if that's the one that was stolen from the botanical gardens," one person commented

Some people weren't easily convinced that the Mount Morgan croc is in fact Missy the missing croc, with one person saying the croc at Mount Morgan has been there since before Missy was stolen.

"Old news, it's been there for years," one person wrote.

Another replied, "A lot longer than those saying it's the one stolen from the Zoo that's for sure,"