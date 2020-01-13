Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

Just three months before Meghan Markle recorded a voiceover for an upcoming Disney project, her husband, Prince Harry, may have buttonholed the head of the entertainment company at a London premiere to ask she be considered for the job.

Harry, Meghan, and Disney CEO Bob Iger were together on the red carpet for London's Lion King premiere when an onlooker was able to catch the conversation on tape.

Harry and Meghan at the Lion King premiere. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

As Meghan hugged Beyonce, who was also at the premiere, the Duke of Sussex collared the Disney chief and apparently touted his former actress wife's interest in voiceover work.

The moment Harry spruiked Meghan’s skills to the Disney CEO. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Ah, I did not know that," Iger was taped saying. "You seem surprised," Harry responded. "She's really interested."

Iger replied, "We'd love to try. That's a great idea."

this is the extended version of that clip (audio boosted) with Harry chatting up Disney CEO Bob Iger for a job for Meghan Markle as the Duchess chats up Beyonce and Jay-Z The event was in London on Sunday July 14, 2019. (that look 😲 on Susan Iger's face ) #Megxit pic.twitter.com/AzqjwsaoUm — not inklessPW ✩ (@inklessPW) January 12, 2020

The Times of London revealed on Saturday that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with The Walt Disney Company for work on an undisclosed project.

In lieu of a direct payment - royals are barred from working for money - Disney reportedly made a donation to one of the Sussex's pet projects, Elephants Without Borders, a wildlife charity.

The resurfaced clip comes just hours before Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry gather to meet the Queen for an emergency summit at Sandringham to hammer out the details of the Sussex's future.

A Palace source confirmed to The Sun they will also discuss the "next steps" for the monarchy, with an announcement due within days.

The meeting will be the first time Harry has come face-to-face with his grandma since revealing his plan to quit frontline duties last week.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.