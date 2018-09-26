Menu
Harry Wilson was a bit cheeky with his celebration after scoring a brilliant free kick against Manchester United.
Soccer

Once a Red, always a Red: Loanee trolls United fans

by Staff Writers
26th Sep 2018 1:20 PM

LIVERPOOL loanee Harry Wilson's goal celebration against Manchster United in the Carabao Cup has sent fans into meltdown.

Currently plying his trade for Frank Lampard's Derby County, the 21-year-old stunned the Old Trafford crowd with his 85th minute Gareth Bale-esque free kick, which drifted over the head of the Red Devils keeper.

He proved why he's one of the hottest young talents around, but it was his celebration which caught the attention of some fans.

As the Welshman pulled away in celebration, after watching his inch-perfect free kick find the top corner, he clearly waved five fingers to the crowd in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand.

Now, why is this significant? Because it dates back to the age-old rivalry between Liverpool and United fans.

Wilson's parent club, Liverpool, have won the Champions League five times compared to United's three, which is why a string of Reds players have always celebrated against the Manchester club by holding up five fingers.

Fernando Torres famously did the same celebration towards the Stretford End after tying Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferndinand in knots in the 2008/09 Premier League season.

Reds fans will be glad to see their homegrown player still representing the club with pride.

United fans, on the other hand, have probably made Wilson public enemy number one.

    Local Partners