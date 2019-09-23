Menu
SA fashion designers George Gross with Harry Watt. Picture: Nowell Grant
Aussie fashion icon dies at 82

by Anna Vlach
23rd Sep 2019 1:28 PM
Iconic South Australian designer Harry Watt has died at age 82.

Watt, who was the creative force behind the world-renowned label Harry Who, died in Adelaide last night with his life partner, designer George Gross, by his side.

The two had also been business partners, running George Gross and Harry Who for 40 years before retiring in 2014.

Their creations were worn and loved by some of the world's most famous women including Princess Diana, Joan Collins and Elle Macpherson.

In 2017 they were each appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

George Gross and Harry Watt in 2008.
Harry Watt wearing his sailor uniform in 1956.
