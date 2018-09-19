Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has finally confirmed a fan theory about Hermione Granger.
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has finally confirmed a fan theory about Hermione Granger.
Movies

J.K. Rowling confirms big Hermione theory

by Bronte Coy
19th Sep 2018 1:02 PM

IF YOU were anything like me, you were using a very - er - creative pronunciation of "Hermione" while reading the first three-and-a-half Harry Potter books.

Then something changed. In the fourth instalment, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a whole passage was dedicated to pointing out that foreign student Viktor Krum was pronouncing Hermione Granger's name wrong, saying "Her-my-own", instead of the correct "Her-my-oh-knee."

 

It really changed the game. The first movie hadn't even been released yet (it would come a year later, in 2001) so before that very pointed excerpt, most of us had never had a reference point on how to say Hermione's name.

So, did the author - fed-up with all of us - do it on purpose?

One Twitter user put it to J.K. Rowling this week, writing: "Theory: J.K. Rowling included that passage on how to pronounce Hermione's name in Goblet of Fire just to school all of us who were saying HER-MY-OWN like Viktor Krum."

The British author retweeted the fan's comment, confirming: "Theory correct."

There was a strong reaction from fans on Twitter, with some even 'fessing up to their own weird and wonderful past 'Hermione' pronunciations.

editors picks goblet of fire happy potter j k rowling movies

Top Stories

    Bundy drinks announce 'special brew' to mark 50 years

    premium_icon Bundy drinks announce 'special brew' to mark 50 years

    Business THIS Friday will mark Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' 50th birthday, and CEO John McLean is ready to welcome both national and international guests to the city.

    • 19th Sep 2018 2:02 PM
    Wide Bay to get gov funding for local employment trials

    premium_icon Wide Bay to get gov funding for local employment trials

    News The region is one of 10 selected across Australia

    • 19th Sep 2018 1:47 PM
    Get free coffee all week long at Bundy store

    premium_icon Get free coffee all week long at Bundy store

    Business Need coffee? How about a free one?

    Seafood business shutting up shop

    premium_icon Seafood business shutting up shop

    Business Seafood shop to close permanently this week

    Local Partners