Harry has the need for speed

MOTORSPORTS: They say good things come in threes and that is true for Bundaberg's Harry Thwaite.

The teenager is no stranger to the tarmac, but recently the young dragster has achieved an incredible feat claiming an award at three meets in three weeks.

Behind the wheel, Thwaite won the Junior Dragster 400 Thunder Sportsman Series round at the Springmount Raceway on August 4.

A week later he finished second in the Junior Dragster in Round 5 at the Queensland Drag Racing Championships.

Thwaite then made the trip up to Mackay later in the month to compete in the 50th year anniversary of the Palmyra Dragway ProTree Shootout, which he won in the Junior Dragster category as well.

Thwaite said he had been racing for five years and loved the adrenaline rush he gets when he's driving at speed.

TROPHY TIME: Harry Thwaite has enjoyed a stellar run on the race track. Mike Knott BUN220818HARRY1

"It's just fun,” he said.

"My dad started, he's got a race car... and I seen all these other kids doing it and got into it.”

Thwaite's parents said they were proud of what he had achieved and while it involved a lot of travel, it was time and memories made as a family that made it worthwhile.

In addition to his love for the sport, Thwaite said he had made heaps of friends that he gets to keep in touch with.

While achieving success on the track recently, last year the Bundy boy took out the final round of the Summit Racing Equipment Queensland Championships in Roma.

Thwaite plans to continue racing in the future with his love for racing showing no signs of slowing up.