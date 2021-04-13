Harry calls Philip ‘legend of banter’

Prince William and Prince Harry have shared fresh tributes to Prince Philip, with the Duke of Sussex calling his grandfather "a legend of banter" and "master of the barbecue".

In a statement released just moments after one from his brother, Harry said his grandfather was "cheeky right 'til the end".

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour," said the Duke of Sussex, who returned to the UK on Sunday after the Duke of Edinburgh's death of Friday. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry slammed for 'ice cold' tribute

The Duke of Sussex, 36, also paid tribute to his grandfather's "unparalleled devotion" and "dedication" to the Queen.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Prince Harry's touching statement on his grandfather's death.

RELATED: Follow the latest royal updates live

He concluded with the Latin phrase, "Per Mare, Per Terram", the Royal marines motto meaning "By Sea, By Land".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had previously released a short tribute on Friday thanking Prince Philip for his "service", which was labelled "unbelievably cold" amid a social media backlash.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."



A message from The Duke of Cambridge following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/lVCSPrG7uGpic.twitter.com/atiB8djxPO — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2021

The Duke of Sussex's new statement came just moments after the Duke of Cambridge recalled the "extraordinary" Duke of Edinburgh's close bond with Kate and their children.

"My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," Prince William said in his first statement since Philip's death on Friday.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days."

William said he was grateful the Duchess of Cambridge had got to know Philip so well and that their children - George, Charlotte and Louis - had made "special memories" of his "mischievous" sense of humour and adventure.

Prince Philip with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," said Prince William. "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

The Duke of Cambridge said he would miss his grandfather, but that he and wife Kate would continue to support the Queen and do what Philip would have wanted.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had earlier simply shared the official Buckingham Palace statement about Prince Philip's death, announcing the death of the Queen's "beloved husband", and adding: "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

More to come

Originally published as Harry calls Philip 'legend of banter'