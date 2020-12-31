Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cartoonist Harry Bruce takes a swipe at the Mackay Regional Council proposal to upgrade the 'True North' public artworks on Matsuura Dr.
Cartoonist Harry Bruce takes a swipe at the Mackay Regional Council proposal to upgrade the 'True North' public artworks on Matsuura Dr.
Humour

Harry Bruce’s comedic take on a COVID-riddled year

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Few can match the way Harry Bruce can take the issue of the day and immortalise it in a witty, succinct toon.

The Daily Mercury has been his platform for decades and, against the adversity of a year that tested the resolve of everyone, Harry once again delivered.

The news never sleeps. It is a constant cycle of endless articles and issues that need covering for a community that needs to be informed.

And 2020 had defining moments - an unprecedented pandemic, bushfires, trials and tribulations.

And each time, Harry captured the moment.

Take a look back at some of his greatest works from 2020.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

And, seeing the funny side of COVID-19:

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
harry bruce harry bruce cartoon mackay daily mercury
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paradise is back in business after bushfires

        Premium Content Paradise is back in business after bushfires

        Travel Fraser Island is ‘Good to Go’ as resorts re-open in time for summer.

        CAUTION: Crews from QAS respond to Multi-vehicle crash

        Premium Content CAUTION: Crews from QAS respond to Multi-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics are currently on scene after a multi-vehicle crash occurred.

        BUNDY DELUGE: Wettest weather yet to come

        Premium Content BUNDY DELUGE: Wettest weather yet to come

        News Bundaberg has experienced significant rainfall today, but the Bureau of Meteorology...

        Crews kept busy with multiple crashes on our roads today

        Premium Content Crews kept busy with multiple crashes on our roads today

        News IT’S been a busy day for emergency services in the region with three crashes being...